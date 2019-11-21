“War Room: Impeachment,” an explosive new show of political analysis starring former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, begins airing Friday on Newsmax TV at 9 a.m. ET.

The weekday show hosted by Bannon includes co-hosts Jason Miller, former Trump campaign senior communications strategist, and Raheem Kassam, former chief adviser to Brexit leader Nigel Farage.

The trio will provide up-to-the-second analysis and commentary on the historic impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump taking place on Capitol Hill.

In addition to Newsmax TV, “War Room” will be broadcast over the Salem radio network, one of the largest in the nation.

“We will deliver information and analysis on the impeachment of President Trump to hard-working Americans as they get on with their busy lives,” Bannon said. “The citizens of this country will be the real jury in this case, and it is vital they get the facts.”

“War Room” has already starred top guests, including Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Citizens United president and former deputy Trump campaign manager David Bossie, veteran political analyst Scott Rasmussen, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, and conservative commentator David Rivkin.

“War Room” has received raves since it hit the airwaves.

Leading business magazine Fast Company hailed the show, proclaiming, “If you want to know tomorrow’s talking points today, this is the place to be. It’s the closest thing to hanging out with Trump himself in your bathrobe . . . the hosts bring a sharp understanding of impeachment packaged in a rollicking . . . format.”

Watch "War Room: Impeachment" every weekday for the latest insights into one of the most historical events in our nation's history.

You can find "War Room" every weekday at 9 a.m. ET on Newsmax TV

Newsmax TV’s lineup includes shows with Mike Huckabee, Michelle Malkin, Alan Dershowitz, and Bill O’Reilly, among others.

