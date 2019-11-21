A story from Fiona Hill’s childhood is going viral as the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia testifies on Capitol Hill as part of the House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE.

The story being shared by her supporters details an account from her childhood that her friends revealed to The New York Times in an article published on Thursday about her upbringing and the journey that led to her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

Her friends told the newspaper that a male classmate set her pigtail on fire when she was 11 years old and taking a test. Her friends said that Hill, now 51, extinguished the flame using just her hands before continuing her exam.

Her friends added that Hill came from humble beginnings in England and was a tough kid before going on to receive a doctoral degree from Harvard University and taking a job with the Trump administration’s National Security Council.

The account from her childhood has been shared repeatedly online as the former official testifies before Congress.

Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsLive coverage: Schiff closes with speech highlighting claims of Trump’s corruption Haley: Giuliani should’ve been named ‘special envoy’ to Ukraine Sunday shows – Second whistleblower grabs spotlight MORE (D-Fla.) shared a post from New York Times correspondent Sheryl Gay Stolberg, writing: “Today, our democracy is on fire and Dr. Fiona Hill is once again helping put it out with her bare hands. #DefendOurDemocracy.”

“I mean….this woman,” former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillKamala Harris endorses Christy Smith in bid to fill Katie Hill’s seat California governor sets special election to replace Katie Hill Katie Hill writes to former House colleagues about Calif. shooting: ‘Speak up for our community’ MORE (D-Calif.) wrote in one tweet, while adding in another post: “I want to be Fiona Hill when I grow up.”

A number of other social media users also took to Twitter to support the former official by sharing the story.

