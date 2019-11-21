One person is in custody after U.S. Secret Service apprehended them trying to drive an SUV onto White House grounds Thursday morning, NBC News reports.

The Secret Service announced Thursday that an unauthorized vehicle attempted to follow and authorized vehicle as it was “lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint” near the White House and Lafayette Square that morning.

“The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D. Officers.”

Law enforcement, including the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department and a bomb disposal team, responded to the incident around 6 a.m. and shut down roads in the area, including parts of Pennsylvania Ave., Northwest and 17th Street Northwest.

ABC7’s Sam Sweeney tweeted later on Thursday that “the Mercedes SUV that attempted to follow a car into the White House this morning has $1,355 in parking violations from the streets around the White House.”

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein tweeted pictures of the scene with the note: “US [Secret Service] has unloaded clothes and other items from Mercedes SUV, at White House checkpoint on Pennsylvania Avenue at 17th St.

“Police comb through piles of clothing and other items removed from “suspicious” Mercedes SUV, at White House checkpoint, at 17th St. and Pennsylvania Avenue,” he added.