The Star Tribune home page turned itself into a hotbed of Trump Derangement Syndrome from the first days of the administration. Of course, every jot and tittle of the Democrats’ impeachment theater has found a prominent place on it. For some reason, however, Star Tribune readers prefer stories pursuing other interests. The screenshot below captures the Star Tribune’s top 5 most read stories this morning. Go Gophers, I guess. Twins fans look ahead to next year. It’s almost funny.
The peasants are revolting
http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/3YLv3hSPiGg/the-peasants-are-revolting.php