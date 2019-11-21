2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer said Thursday he does not want to meet Republicans “in the middle.”

Steyer spoke to the National Action Network Thursday after the November Democratic debate in Atlanta where he discussed the possibility of working with Republicans in Congress if he were president of the U.S.

“I don’t want to meet them in the middle,” he said, according to NBC News’s Vaughn Hillyard. “What? Are we going to be partially racist?” (RELATED: Warren Refuses To Say Whether Democratic Party Has Room For Pro-Life Dem Gov John Bel Edwards)

Tom Steyer to @NationalAction in Atlanta on working with Republicans in Congress if he were to be president: “I don’t want to meet them in the middle…What? Are we going to be partially racist?” pic.twitter.com/oBZ7M1h1bW — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) November 21, 2019

Steyer did not respond to a request for clarification from the Daily Caller News Foundation as to whether he thinks Republicans are racist.

Moderators asked several Democratic presidential candidates Wednesday night whether they would be able to unite Republicans and Democrats as president of the U.S.

Moderators did not ask Steyer this question, though they gave former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts a chance to answer the question.

