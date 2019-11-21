President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE on Thursday claimed that the round of public impeachment hearings on Wednesday represented a “great” day for him and the Republican Party, arguing that the “fake” and “corrupt” media weren’t covering the event in a fairly.

“The Republican Party, and me, had a GREAT day yesterday with respect to the phony Impeachment Hoax, & yet, when I got home to the White House & checked out the news coverage on much of television, you would have no idea they were reporting on the same event,” Trump said on Twitter, echoing comments he’s made throughout the House impeachment inquiry. “FAKE & CORRUPT NEWS!”

Trump made the statements following a day in which numerous administration officials testified about the president’s efforts to get Ukraine to open investigations into his political rivals.

The House impeachment inquiry, which was launched in September, has centered around allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to open an investigation into 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE and his son and the 2016 election. House lawmakers are also probing whether Trump tied military aid and a White House meeting to Ukraine publicly announcing the investigations.

Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Biden says Trump could face prosecution after leaving office Biden: Impeachment hearings show ‘Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee’ MORE, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified Wednesday that Trump conditioned a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the leader announcing investigations into 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and the 2016 presidential election.

He also said in his opening statement that many senior officials in the administration were aware of this link.

“I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a ‘quid pro quo?’ As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes,” Sondland said, later adding that “everyone was in the loop.”

Trump dismissed the significance of Sondland’s testimony, insisting that he didn’t know the ambassador very well.

“I want nothing. That’s what I want from Ukraine,” Trump told reporters outside the White House while reading from prepared notes. “I want nothing — I said it twice.”