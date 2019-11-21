President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE invited two of his biggest Senate Republican critics, Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTrump FDA pick dodges questions on Trump’s flavored vape ban Congress feels heat to act on youth vaping Progressive Democrats ramp up attacks on private equity MORE (Utah) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTensions rise in Senate’s legislative ‘graveyard’ 2020 Republicans accuse Schumer of snubbing legislation Key Republicans say Biden can break Washington gridlock MORE (Maine), to the White House on Thursday for an unspecified discussion.

The invitation comes as impeachment hearings in the House continue. The House is widely expected to impeach Trump, which would create a trial in the Senate where Romney and Collins would be two of the most scrutinized GOP votes.

Romney said before the meeting that he planned to talk about his own bill, the Trust Act, and the president’s plan for regulating vaping products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I’m asked for questions I want to talk to him about my Trust Act and get his perspectives on that. Vaping as well, I’d like to talk to him about his vaping plans,” Romney said.

The other Senate attendees at Thursday’s lunch were Sens. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyOvernight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul Top GOP senator: Drug pricing action unlikely before end of year Key Republicans say Biden can break Washington gridlock MORE (R-Iowa), Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoHillicon Valley: Facebook to remove mentions of potential whistleblower’s name | House Dems demand FCC action over leak of location data | Dem presses regulators to secure health care data Senators introduce bill to create ‘parity’ among broadband programs Republicans warn election results are ‘wake-up call’ for Trump MORE (R-W.Va.), James Lankford James Paul LankfordSenate eyes forcing House to vote again on stopgap as deadline looms Senate GOP waves Trump off early motion to dismiss impeachment charges On The Money: Lawmakers dismiss fears of another shutdown | Income for poorest Americans fell faster than thought | Net employment holds steady in September | Groups press Senate on retirement bill MORE (R-Okla.), John Hoeven John Henry HoevenBottom Line Poll: McConnell is most unpopular senator McConnell ups pressure on White House to get a budget deal MORE (R-N.D.) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulSenate scraps plan to force second stopgap vote ahead of shutdown On The Money: Senate scraps plan to force second shutdown vote | Trump tax breaks for low-income neighborhoods draw scrutiny | McConnell rips House Dems for holding up trade deal Democratic debate at Tyler Perry’s could miss the mark with black voters MORE (R-Ky.).

Thursday’s event was the latest in a series of lunches that Trump has held with Republican senators.

Last week, he previewed for a small group of senators the transcript from his April 21 phone call congratulating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his election.

Some Republican senators have used these meetings as a chance to give the president advice, such as Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanBudget process quick fixes: Fixing the wrong problem Why Republicans are afraid to call a key witness in the impeachment inquiry Republicans warn election results are ‘wake-up call’ for Trump MORE (Ohio), who in a recent lunch session urged the president to not let himself become too personally consumed by impeachment and let his Republican allies on Capitol Hill take up more of the burden of defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grassley on Thursday said he had no agenda for the meeting.

“I’m going to see how the meeting goes. If they have an agenda, we’ll have to stick to their agenda,” he said.

Brett Samuels contributed.