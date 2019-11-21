President Donald Trump will meet with two of his Republican Senate critics on Thursday as he tries to bolster support amid a House impeachment probe of his actions regarding Ukraine.

According to Politico, Trump will host Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine for a working lunch. Trump has met with dozens of Senate Republicans at the White House in recent weeks as part of his effort to convince them to stand by him and vote against impeachment if the chamber is forced to hold a trial.

Romney was a candidate to serve as Trump’s secretary of state but was ultimately passed over. He and Collins are not afraid to speak out against him.

The impeachment inquiry is focusing on whether Trump tried to use his office to force Ukraine to investigate his 2020 election rival Joe Biden. It was also reported that Trump asked China to investigate Biden, to which Collins said, “I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent. It’s completely inappropriate.”

Romney called the transcript of a now infamous phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “deeply troubling.”

“I did read the transcript; it remains troubling in the extreme,” Romney said in September after the transcript was made public.

Politico reported that the lunch meetings Trump is having with GOP senators involve discussion of several topics, including impeachment.

Romney, Collins, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, were the three Republicans who declined to co-sponsor a resolution last month that condemned the House impeachment inquiry.

“I’m going to keep an open mind and I’m going to wait to make comments on any evidence,” Romney said on Oct. 30. “I want to see the facts. In my view, it’s time for me to stay silent on impeachment until the process is complete.”

A majority vote in the House will move the impeachment measure to the Senate, which would then hold a trial. A two-thirds vote would convict Trump and result in his removal from office.