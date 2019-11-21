President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE on Thursday blasted investigators seeking his financial records and said he would release them voluntarily ahead of the 2020 election, although he made a similar pledge in 2016.

“Bob Mueller, after spending two years and 45 million dollars, went over all of my financials, & my taxes, and found nothing. Now the Witch Hunt continues with local New York Democrat prosecutors going over every financial deal I have ever done,” Trump tweeted, referencing an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

“What they are doing is not legal. But I’m clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to Election, it will only show one thing – that I am much richer than people even thought,” Trump added.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerHouse impeachment hearings: The witch hunt continues Speier says impeachment inquiry shows ‘very strong case of bribery’ by Trump Gowdy: I ‘100 percent’ still believe public congressional hearings are ‘a circus’ MORE has not said he reviewed Trump’s financial records in his investigation into Russian election interference.

Trump previously pledged in September to release “extremely complete” financial records in the wake of reports of U.S. Air Force crews staying at this Scottish resort during refueling, but offered no details or timeline. He also pledged to release his tax returns ahead of the 2016 election but never followed through, citing an unspecified audit when asked.

The House Oversight Committee has also subpoenaed Trump’s financial records, but the Supreme Court this week imposed a temporary stay on an appeals court ruling that had granted the committee access.

The hold will apply while the high court determines whether to take up the case or prolong the stay.