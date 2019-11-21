President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that the Navy will not demote a Navy SEAL convicted of a war crime who he pardoned despite a report that says the soldier could be booted from the elite force.

“The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!” Trump tweeted.

Last week, Trump pardoned Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who was acquitted of murdering an Islamic State (ISIS) fighter who had been captured in Afghanistan. Gallagher was, however, convicted of illegally posing with the fighter’s body and had his rank reduced.

This week, it was reported that the Navy may remove Gallagher and two other SEALs from duty stemming from the 2017 incident.

Gallagher’s attorney Timothy Parlatore said the Navy is trying to remove him from the service to retaliate against Trump’s decision to pardon him.