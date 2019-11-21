President Donald Trump quietly hosted a White House dinner with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook board member Pete Thiel in October, NBC News is reporting.

The previously undisclosed dinner was revealed to NBC News by a spokesperson for the social media giant.

“As is normal for a CEO of a major U.S. company, Mark accepted an invitation to have dinner with the president and first lady at the White House,” a Facebook spokesperson said in statement to the network news.

A source added that Thiel also was present. NBC News noted Thiel was a major donor to Trump’s campaign.

NBC News said it was not clear why the meeting was not made public or what was discussed.

It noted the dinner meeting came during Zuckerberg’s most recent visit to Washington, where he appeared before a congressional panel to discuss Facebook’s new cryptocurrency.