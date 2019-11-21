The U.S Secret Service said that they stopped a vehicle that tried to sneak into the White House complex by tailing another authorized vehicle through a checkpoint.

The Secret Service added that they stopped the driver and she was taken promptly into custody.

An unauthorized vehicle attempted to gain entry to the White House complex by following another vehicle that was lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint. The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D. Officers. pic.twitter.com/ex406WNK87 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 21, 2019

“An unauthorized vehicle attempted to gain entry to the White House complex by following another vehicle that was lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint.” Stated the U.S Secret Service on their official Twitter account.

“The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D. Officers.”

A source told The Washington Examiner that the driver was a woman and that she has been trying to get in over the past month or so.

The woman was driving a black Mercedes-Benz SUV. It is not yet clear what her motivation was for her attempted unlawful intrusion.

Members of the Secret Service examine belongings removed from a vehicle that tried to drive into a restricted area near the White House, on Nov. 21, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)