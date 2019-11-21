“We have tremendous respect for our law enforcement and first-responder guests and ultimately, this guest was able to wear his shirt,” a statement from spokesman Tom Schroder read. “That said, for safety reasons we want our guests and team members to be able to easily identify active, working, law enforcement. And so, as is common in our industry, we do not permit guests to wear clothing or items that may cause confusion.”
UNIVERSAL delays guest at gate over 'retired police officer' shirt…
https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/12992219