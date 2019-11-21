A Utah woman is fighting charges of misdemeanor lewdness involving a child after she walked around topless in her own home in front of her stepchildren.

Her attorney is arguing that the charges against Tilli Buchanan are unconstitutional because she is being charged while her husband has not been charged though he was also sans shirt.

“It was in the privacy of my own home, my husband was right next to me, in the same exact manner that I was, and he’s not being prosecuted for it,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan says that she and her husband took their shirts off in order to prevent their clothing from getting dusty as they worked in their garage.

Her lawyer said in a statement to the court that Buchanan told her kids that “she considers herself a feminist and wanted to make a point that everybody should be fine with walking around their house or elsewhere with skin showing.”

Law enforcement became involved when the stepchildren, ages 9 and 13, told their mother about what they had seen at their stepmother’s home.

Buchanan faces having to register as a sex offender for ten years if she’s found guilty of the charges.

Utah is one of only three states who have unambiguous laws banning women from going topless.

The judge is expected to hand down a ruling in the case within a few months.

