Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., derided Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “charm offensive” in a previously undisclosed October meeting with President Donald Trump amid scrutiny from regulators and Democratic lawmakers.

In a series of tweets, the top-tier Democratic presidential primary contender slammed the sit-down as corrupt.

“Amid antitrust scrutiny, Facebook is going on a charm offensive with Republican lawmakers,” Warren tweeted Thursday. “And now, Mark Zuckerberg and one of Facebook’s board members — a major Trump donor — had a secret dinner with Trump. This is corruption, plain and simple.”

If elected next year, Warren said she “won’t cozy up to Facebook.”

“It’s time to root out corruption in Washington,” she tweeted.

The meeting took place during the Facebook honcho trip to testify before Congress about topics including Facebook’s political ad policy.

It was the second meeting between Zuckerberg and the president in one month, NBC News reported.

“As is normal for a CEO of a major U.S. company, Mark accepted an invitation to have dinner with the president and first lady at the White House,” a Facebook spokesperson told NBC News in a statement.

Warren’s been big critic of Facebook’s policy to let politicians run false advertisements and has previously blamed the company for helping Trump win the presidential election in 2016.

Leaked audio from a Facebook question-and-answer session in July revealed Zuckerberg candidly discussing some of the sweeping proposals introduced by Warren and promising to “go to the mat” to fight her breakup plan if she wins the White House.