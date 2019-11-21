https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-warren-netanyahu-indicted/2019/11/21/id/942768

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., compared President Donald Trump with indicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

Her comments came in a tweet. The Democratic presidential hopeful wrote: “Netanyahu is accused of accepting bribes, trading government favors, and manipulating a free press. Like his pal Donald Trump, he’ll stop at nothing to enrich himself and stay in power. This blatant corruption has no place in any democracy — I’ll fight it at home and abroad.”

Netanyahu was indicted on corruption charges on Thursday.

He is suspected of taking $264,000 worth of gifts from tycoons and of dispensing favors in alleged bids for improved coverage by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth and the Walla website.

