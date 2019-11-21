Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden became visibly annoyed with a reporter on Thursday who asked him about the news story that broke yesterday that his son, Hunter Biden, fathered a child with a woman in Arkansas while Hunter Biden was dating his brother’s widow.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden, “Do you have a comment on this report and court filing out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather?”

“No, that’s a private matter, I have no comment,” Biden responded.

Biden then showed that the question annoyed him, adding, “But only you would ask that. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy.”

Biden gets angry at a reporter for doing his job: Reporter: “Do you have a comment on this report and court filing out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather?” Biden: “No, that’s a private matter, I have no comment. But only you would ask that. … Classy” pic.twitter.com/vxPzE8St8Q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2019

A different angle of the encounter provided via Fox News shows that Biden became annoyed by the question.

Here’s a different angle provided via Fox News that shows Biden’s facial expression as he was asked the question, which is a legitimate news question Biden clearly seems agitated pic.twitter.com/23OB1xyz28 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2019

Doocy’s question came in response to an article yesterday from The Arkansas Democrat Gazette, which reported:

DNA testing has established, ‘with scientific certainty,’ that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts. Hunter Biden, who initially denied having sexual relations with Roberts, eventually agreed to take a DNA test, according to documents filed by Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster.

Roberts sought a DNA test because she is “seeking child support and for him to provide health insurance for the now-10-month-old infant. All out-of-pocket expenses would be split between the two parents,” Page Six reported.

Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster, told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, “She really does not want this to be a media spectacle. She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father.”

“We have been in contact with Hunter Biden’s attorney. We have attempted to work with Hunter and his attorney to settle this issue but that has not been successful,” Lancaster added. “We are attempting to serve Mr. Biden.”

Biden’s hostility toward Doocy on Wednesday is not the first time that he has become visibly hostile toward him.

While campaigning in Iowa in September, Doocy asked Biden about the allegations about his son and his involvement in the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.

“Mr. Vice President, how many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?” Doocy asked.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden claimed. “And here’s what I know, I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him the question, why is he on the phone with a foreign leader trying to intimidate a foreign leader, if that’s what happened, that appears to be what happened, you should be looking at Trump.”

“Everybody looked at this, and everybody’s looked at it and said there’s nothing there,” Biden claimed. “Ask the right questions!”

WATCH:

Joe Biden on his Ukraine scandal: “Why’s [Trump] on the phone with a foreign leader trying to intimidate [them]?” Biden in 2016 on what he told Ukraine: “I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money’” pic.twitter.com/IjNgweVH67 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 21, 2019

However, Biden’s claim is false, as his own son admitted in an interview that they did discuss business at Burisma on at least one occasion.

Here’s a problem: Joe Biden *did* discuss overseas business with his son Hunter, at least once. This is from The New Yorker, about 2 months ago. https://t.co/QzfeWoopn7 pic.twitter.com/jOZmV9sQPf — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 21, 2019