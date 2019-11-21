(FOX NEWS) A West Virginia man admitted to authorities that he married one of his two daughters after helping both of them kill another man and dump him in a shallow grave, a report said Monday.

Larry Paul McClure, 55, said in a letter to state investigators that he and his daughters — 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure and 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhry — plotted the murder of John McGuire, who was dating Amanda, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

A West Virginia State Police officer testified in a recent court hearing that the trio hit McGuire in the head with a bottle of wine, tied him up and injected him with two vials of meth, according to the report.

Read the full story ›