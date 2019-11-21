http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HXbtdeBhfSs/

Reuters reports that President Donald Trump welcomes a Senate trial if the House passes articles of impeachment:

“President Trump wants to have a trial in the Senate because it’s clearly the only chamber where he can expect fairness and receive due process under the Constitution,” spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

“We would expect to finally hear from witnesses who actually witnessed, and possibly participated in corruption – like Adam Schiff, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the so-called Whistleblower, to name a few,” Gidley said, referring to House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff, who is leading an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

