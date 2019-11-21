Like most Americans, I am paying little or no attention to Adam Schiff’s impeachment hearings. I knew everything I needed to know about the Ukraine hoax when I read the transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call, weeks ago. Why is impeachment generating so little interest? Erick Erickson compiled this video which, although it ends around a year ago, provides a large part of the explanation. After years of false hysteria, most people have tuned out the Democratic Party press:
