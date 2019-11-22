A 10-year-old boy has been charged with a sexual offense after an assault during recess at a Maryland elementary school.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the charges of fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault against the child.

NBC News 4 spoke to the parents of two of three girls who said they were attacked by three boys at the Gale-Bailey Elementary School.

The incident allegedly occurred on October 29.

Charles County Public Schools said the attack happened as the children were playing tag. One of the boys said sexually inappropriate things to the girls, and also made sexually inappropriate motions.

A father of one of the girls told NBC News that his daughter cries herself to sleep as a result of the assault.

“They told her that they were going to rape her, that they were going to f**k her hard, and then they simulated that over her clothes,” he said.

The district said one boy wrapped his arms around one of the girls.

The girls reported the assault to a teacher and an investigation was begun by school officials and a school resource officer.

Some parents said they were upset that they heard about the incident through talking to each other instead of being informed by the district.

“I was very disappointed that the school did not notify us of the incident that took place here,” said Marian Toroaka, a parent.

“We just need to know it happened so that we can take the precautions to keep our kids safe,” she added.