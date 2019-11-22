(CTV NEWS) The Federal Court has ordered the Senate to pay a Montreal-area man $1,500 in compensation after he complained that his language rights were violated by the drinking fountains with English-language push-button labels he encountered on Parliament Hill.

In a judgment delivered Thursday, Federal Court Justice Luc Martineau ruled the Senate of Canada failed to meet its obligations under the Official Languages Act because its drinking fountains had metal buttons embossed with the English word “PUSH.”

Some of the fountains in the Parliament Hill building also included the equivalent word in Braille, but none of them had the French word “POUSSEZ.”

