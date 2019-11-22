A reporter for Kansas City’s WDAF-TV sent an email to his employers on Thursday, explaining that he was sick and couldn’t make it in for work. Problem is, he accidently notified the entire company, Nexstar, and outlets across the country were happy to respond with their thoughts and prayers.



What are the details?

Nick Vasos, a veteran general assignment and traffic reporter with the station since 2002, made a splash with whatever (still undisclosed) message he sent to the nationwide team, but the reaction from his colleagues showed they want him on the mend and love him to pieces — all while teasing the poor guy.

The hashtag “PrayersForNick” began trending on Twitter, and affiliation stations were happy to offer their own versions of well-wishes.

First off, a shrine to the ailing Vasos was set up on his desk at his home station, complete with candles and Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia. His colleague, Jonathan McCall, was also documented paying homage to the makeshift shrine.

In Knoxville, Tennessee, affiliate WATE-TV made a video tribute to Vasos, with anchors taking the time to tell their colleague, “Man, we’re thinking of you,” offering him prayers and suggesting he “get some chicken soup.”

Another co-worker posted that she was “sad to hear” Vasos was sick, including a meme suggesting she was happy he decided not to spread his illness with the rest of his on-site office.

Anything else?

As the messages accumulated and gained viral presence, an email was sent out to Nextar employees informing them:

I hate to be a party pooper and I have as much sympathy for Nick as anyone. But with the number of members of the breaking news list there could be thousands of emails sent by the time this is done. We’ve locked down the list so that no one can send to it. Please refrain from replying all to any of the messages containing the News — all Station Breaking News alert group. We need to restore the ability for users to send to the list very soon in the event that a breaking news event were to occur.

Thanks for your understanding.

The message was released by a rebel on Twitter with the message, “They can take away our emails, but they can’t take away our #PrayersForNick.”