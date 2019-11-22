Quote of the Day:

“My barista at Peet’s coffee is wearing a BDSM dog collar.”

— Park MacDougald, life and arts editor, Washington Examiner.

MOOD: “You mind if I do my joke, Missy?” — ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar who was on the verge of making a joke about what her porn personality would entail. Meghan McCain was a wet blanket throughout most of the show. She whined, “Oh God.”

Earlier in the show… she even ripped her pal, co-host Abby Huntsman, for saying she’d vote for Fiona Hill. McCain seethed and snapped, “You’d vote for her based on one testimony?” Huntsman explained her father has known Hill. She also praised Hill for a childhood incident in which she put out her own ponytail fire with her hands when a boy in her class lit her hair on fire. Hill apparently continued on with her test. McCain was not impressed. (RELATED: I’m Crying Because ‘The View’s’ Most Antagonistic Host Blocked Me On Twitter)

John Bolton embarrassingly admits he’s happy to be back on Twitter

“Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned……..” — John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Trump.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan sets the record straight

HUGH HEWITT, conservative radio host: “’I don’t think she’d do it again,’ @jonathanvswan speculating about whether @SpeakerPelosi would allow the impeachment inquiry a second time if she knew then what she knows now.’”

JONATHAN SWAN: “The full quote was me saying Pelosi didn’t want to go down this path in the first place and I stressed that I have no idea what she actually thinks about how impeachment has gone so far.”

Hillary Clinton on impeachment…

“The question is not whether Trump has committed impeachable crimes. He has. The question is whether Republicans in Congress will affirm that an American president is not above the law.” — Hillary Clinton, former Democratic presidential hopeful.

Travel Bitches

“Why did I ever arrive at the airport one hour early? What was I doing with all that dead time? I’m having a existential crisis. You are looking at a “late arrival” convert in real time.” — Brittany Shepherd, reporter, Yahoo News.

Matt Lewis is disappointed by weak GOP pols

“As I watch another of the ‘good Republicans’ cave, it’s a reminder @justinamash deserves even more credit than I gave him. There are a handful of conservative writers who maintained their dignity thru this, but the number of GOP politicians deserving our respect is much smaller.” — Matt Lewis, The Daily Beast.

Gossip Roundup:

President Trump has something mean to say about Nancy Pelosi

“Trump just called Pelosi as crazy as a … bedbug?” — Amber Athey, White House correspondent, The Daily Caller.

The Nation largely sums up Lauren Duca as an attention-seeking nothingburger.

The last graph: This book at least resolves its main source of tension—family drama—when Duca delivers a monologue about the power of journalism to her parents. Like every other part of the book, it fails to inspire much feeling. We are left knowing that Duca will be just fine. As Revolution ends, Duca reassures her readers that her relationship with her family has been repaired the best way she knows how: They listen to her opinions, and then everyone agrees to get brunch.

Read the whole piece here. (RELATED: Lauren Duca Totally Falls Apart During Her Interview With BuzzFeed)

Journo wants Zzzz’s: “Someone take my phone away so I can sleep.” — Jessica Fletcher, The Daily Wire.

‘Don’t Attack Journos’: “Also to our very passionate #TeamPete supporters- please do not attack journos and reporters on twitter! It is not helpful to @PeteButtigieg and at odds with the campaign we are trying to build.” — Lis Smith, senior adviser, Pete Buttigieg.

A judge knocks down Lara Loomer’s lawsuit… Here. (RELATED: Hey, Remember When Lara Loomer’s Tires Were Allegedly Slashed?)

The politics of stuttering… A writer for The Atlantic writes about Joe Biden‘s childhood stutter and, in the process, reveals his own. He desperately wants Biden to say he still has a stuttering problem. In the end, the writer suspects that Biden’s aides have used him in the worst of ways. Here.

The Ellen Show’s EP gets #ByeByeElise to trend on Twitter… “I really, really hope @EliseStefanik hasn’t seen that #ByeByeElise is trending in the top 5 after only 20 minutes and people are donating at a record pace to her opponent @TedraCobb.” — Andy Lassner. Rep. Elise Stafanik is a Republican who represents New York’s 21st congressional district.

Steve Bannon’s new TV show…

“INBOX: ‘An explosive new show ‘War Room: Impeachment’ begins airing Friday on Newsmax TV at 9 a.m. ET, featuring political analysis starring former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.’” — Eddie Scarry, commentary writer, Washington Examiner.