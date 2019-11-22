(WASHINGTON POST) Attorney General William P. Barr pleaded with the chief justices in Oregon and Washington on Thursday not to adopt sanctuary policies for their courthouses, saying the states are already releasing enough dangerous illegal immigrant criminals onto their streets without adding more to the tally.

Mr. Barr, in a stern letter, pointed to several recent cases out of the Seattle area where gang-connected illegal immigrants stand accused of vicious murders, including one where a popular high school teen was pummeled to death with a bat then chopped to pieces with a machete.

And he warned that ICE officers and Border Patrol agents are free to make arrests in public areas of courthouses, suggesting the two states’ attempts to expand their sanctuary policies to cover courtrooms will have limited effect.

