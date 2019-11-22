On Thursday’s episode “Louder with Crowder,” Steven Crowder discussed all things Trump impeachment, Julia Roberts as Harriet Tubman?, and how Trump has done more for Black America than Obama ever did.

Later, super guest Alex Jones delves into impeachment games.

Watch the video below for more.

[embedded content]

#588 | TRUMP WINNING IMPEACHMENT WAR | Alex Jones Guests | Louder with Crowder



youtu.be



Use code lwc to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.