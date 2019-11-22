The American Family Association is urging Chick-fil-A to reconsider its stance against donating to organizations with traditional views on human sexuality.

On Monday, Chick-fil-A announced a massive restructuring of its charitable donations beginning in 2020, with the company cutting donations to organizations such as the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The company has insisted that it has not bowed to LGBTQ activism, however.

What’s this petition all about?

The petition, created by the American Family Association, encourages the popular chicken franchise to return its support to Christian ministries that heavily rely on donations.

The petition states, “As you probably know, Chick-fil-A has been hounded by LGBTQ activists since 2012 when then CEO Dan Cathy, son of Truett Cathy, made a public statement in support of the biblical definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman. Since that time, these LGBTQ stormtroopers and their cohorts in the media have been after Chick-fil-A.”

“For the last couple of years, they have been pounding Chick-fil-A over the company’s donations to The Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Paul Anderson Youth Home in Georgia,” the petition continues. “Because these ministries believe what the Bible teaches about human sexuality and marriage, these ministries have been labeled ‘hate’ groups. Therefore, according to LGBTQ groups, Chick-fil-A donates to hate groups.”

At the time of this writing, the petition has received more than 94,000 signatures. You can read the full petition here.

What else?

Tim Wildmon, president of the American Family Association, told Breitbart News that the restaurant chain “caved” to an agenda.

“Chick-Fil-A has evidently decided to move away from supporting Christian ministries and side instead with the those who believe biblical teaching on human sexuality are indeed hate groups,” Wildmon said. “Make no mistake, this is compilation or in plain English — Chick-fil-A caved to the LGBT stormtroopers.”