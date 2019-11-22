(CLEVELAND PLAIN DEALER) Cleveland Heights police believe that a woman stabbed another woman inside a Fairmount Boulevard Church because the woman was wearing fur boots.

Meredith Lowell, 35, of Cleveland Heights, is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in the stabbing that happened about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Fairmount Presbyterian Church, according to a Cleveland Heights police report and Police Chief Anne Mecklenburg.

Police believe based on a prior arrest for a similar incident in 2012 that Lowell, an animal-rights activist, stabbed the woman because she was wearing fur, Mecklenburg said.

