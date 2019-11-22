Let’s get one thing up front and clear. I am a proud Jew and a Christian and love my Judaic heritage. I am also a Zionist, meaning someone who believes that God promised and bequeathed the land of Israel to the Jews of Abraham. No one, plain and simple, is more Jewish than I am. And, in this regard, I am more than proud that my Savior, Yeshua, known to non-Jews as Jesus, was a Jewish rabbi. In the words of my good friend and talented messianic Jewish gospel singer, Marty Goetz, one of whose songs is linked below, Yeshua was the truest Jew there ever was!

So what I am about to say now must be viewed in this light. The rabid jackals of the Jewish left I am calling out for their deceit and tyranny, will, of course, as they always do, try to brand me as anti-Semitic. One of these jackals is Right Wing Watch, an internet publication that is owned and operated by People for the American Way, comprised mostly of avowed atheists many of whom are leftist Jews.

My column today is thus meant to tell it like it is. And, if the Jewish left and their other comrades, such as atheists and secularists, don’t like it, they can stick it where the sun don’t shine!

The bottom line is this: The attempted coups d’etats now underway in both the United States and Israel are primarily the product of the Jewish left. This is not just a great embarrassment to me and fellow Jews – and most non-American Jews are conservative in their nature and politics – but a source of horror. For the involvement of the Jewish left in revolutionary tactics to remake the vision of our Founding Fathers, by turning our republic into a socialist gulag in effect, is roughly analogous to the designs of the likes of Marx and Trotsky in successfully waging the Bolshevik Russian revolution. Indeed, it was and remains the self-hating Jewish left who represent an existential threat to the survival of our nation and Israel. This includes not just those in the mainstream media but also the likes of George Soros, not coincidentally a Nazi collaborator in World War II who assisted Hitler in stealing the property of Jews on their way to the gas chambers and ovens, and Bernie Sanders, who not only honeymooned in Moscow but happily accepts the support of Muslim Jew-haters like Linda Sarsour, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Just look at the current members of the Jewish left who are leading the charge of impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives and who will soon lead it in the U.S. Senate – none other than the likes of House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (where the Trump articles of impeachment likely will soon be voted out of committee). Leading the Trump prosecution in the upper chamber will be Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Judiciary Committee political hack Richard Blumenthal, to name just two. I could go on and on.

And who has been the greatest friend of the Jewish state in our nation’s history? President Donald J. Trump!

Do not think for a minute that this leading edge of what many will construe as a Jewish left cabal will not be more than noticed by non-Jews who believe in the sanctity and integrity of our Constitution. And, it will also be taken to the bank by hateful and dangerous radicals such as the neo-Nazis, Klu Klux Klan and others who want to see the extinction of the Jewish/Semitic race.

Already, hate crimes against Jews in this country are the highest among any minority group. Just Google U.S. Department of Justice and other government and non-government statics. They show that attacks on Jews far exceed hate crimes against black, homosexuals, lesbians, LGBTQs and even Muslims, who by and large dislike if not historically hate Jews.

In this context, I have asked myself over and over what can be done about this. Now, even in Israel the Jewish left has trumped up (pun intended) phony criminal charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; his indictment is imminent in the next few days. I don’t even care for Netanyahu, who in my opinion has been a weak Jewish conservative. And while I would like to see the Likud Party in Israel choose a new leader, phony witch-hunt indictments by Jewish leftist prosecutors, egged on by Israel’s Jewish leftist media equivalent of the New York Times, Haaretz, is not the way to do it.

My conclusion is that the best persons and groups to stop the Jewish left resides among Jews themselves. We Jews, the majority of our race, who believe in right and wrong, freedom, capitalism, faith in our God and do not want to see the Bolsheviks win “Round 2” in the fight for democracy, must unite and rise up! We are the majority of Jews, and non-Jews need to see this, lest all Jews stand on the brink of not just a rising tide of backlash in the form of anti-Semitism, but even possibly someday another Holocaust.

For this reason, under the umbrella of Freedom Watch, I have founded a sub-group, the Coalition of the Jewish Right. The mission: to further and pursue Judeo-Christian values and to wage a peaceful and legal war against the self-hating and destructive Jewish left. Who better to fight and win the war against the Jewish left than Jews and their brothers and sisters in the Christian communities? In this vein, ask yourself, who have been the biggest supporters of Israel? As just one segment of devout Christians, it is American evangelicals, comprised of the likes of Mike Huckabee, John Hagee, Pat Robertson, the Falwells and many others. I have known and worked with many of them, and I have never heard one anti-Semitic word uttered from their faith-filled mouths. In many ways I am a Jewish Christian evangelical and proud to be called one.

And so it has come to pass that we Jews and Christians – blood brothers and sisters in the name of Yeshua, Moses, King David and many others – must now rise up. The land of freedom and liberty in both the United States and Israel is not the land of the Jewish left, who have abandoned their heritage, but instead this “land is our land.”

And, who wrote the lyrics to the beautiful and moving song from the historic film “Exodus”? None other than my evangelical friend, the great singer and actor Pat Boone, who not coincidentally proudly wears a Star of David and a Chai, the Hebrew letter for “life,” around his neck.

If Pat Boone can stand up for our land, so too must we fellow Jews and Christians, before it is too late. We must not allow our land to be taken over by the the likes of the Jewish left, which is largely bent on destroying the foundation of our two interlinked nations and substituting it with a Bolshevik-style socialist and Godless state.

Go to www.freedomwatchusa.org and join and support our Coalition of the Jewish Right!

