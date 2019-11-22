(LIFE NEWS) Bernie Sanders urged men to become more involved in abortion advocacy Wednesday during the Democratic presidential debate in Georgia.
A senator from Vermont, Sanders has a 100-percent pro-abortion voting record, including a recent vote against a bill to protect newborns from infanticide.
The debate moderators asked the candidates several questions about abortion Wednesday night. Following up on comments made by fellow pro-abortion candidate Amy Klobuchar, Sanders insisted that Americans must support women by allowing them to abort their unborn babies for any reason up to birth.
