(LIFE NEWS) Bernie Sanders urged men to become more involved in abortion advocacy Wednesday during the Democratic presidential debate in Georgia.

A senator from Vermont, Sanders has a 100-percent pro-abortion voting record, including a recent vote against a bill to protect newborns from infanticide.

The debate moderators asked the candidates several questions about abortion Wednesday night. Following up on comments made by fellow pro-abortion candidate Amy Klobuchar, Sanders insisted that Americans must support women by allowing them to abort their unborn babies for any reason up to birth.

