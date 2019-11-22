Former Vice President and current Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden told CNN on Friday that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham should not look into him or his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine because he knows Graham, adding that if Graham proceeds that he will “regret” it “his whole life.”

“On Thursday, Graham — the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting the release of any documents related to contacts between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko,” Fox News reported. “Graham’s letter, which was released as the final day of public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry into Trump wrapped up, asked Pompeo to release a series of documents and transcripts of conversations in 2016 between Biden and Poroshenko in relation to an investigation into the Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings.”

“They have him under their thumb right now. They know he knows that if he comes out against Trump, he’s got a real tough road for reelection, number one,” Biden said. “I am disappointed, and quite frankly I’m angered, by the fact — he knows me; he knows my son; he knows there’s nothing to this.”

“Trump is now essentially holding power over him that even the Ukrainians wouldn’t yield to. The Ukrainians would not yield to, quote, ‘investigate Biden’ — there’s nothing to investigate about Biden or his son,” Biden continued.

“Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” Biden concluded. “I say Lindsey, I just — I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing, for you. I mean, my Lord.”

A press release from the Senate Judiciary Committee stated Graham is requesting the following materials from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

All documents and communications, including call transcripts or summaries, related to the Vice President’s phone calls with President Poroshenko on February 11, 18, and 19 and March 22 of 2016, especially with respect to whether Vice President Biden mentioned the Prosecutor General’s investigation into Burisma. All documents and communications between the Vice President and his office and President Poroshenko and his office after the raid on Mr. Zlochevsky’s home on February 2, 2016, until the dismissal of the Prosecutor General on March 29, 2016. All documents and communications related to a meeting between Devon Archer, a business partner of Hunter Biden, and Secretary of State John Kerry on March 2, 2016.

Graham’s request to Pompeo comes as Democrats are trying to impeach President Donald Trump over a July 25 phone call to Ukraine in which he briefly mentioned to them that they should look into the Bidens and Burisma after numerous news reports had been published that raised the possibility that there could have been wrongdoing or that there was at least a strong appearance of a conflict of interest.

Last year, Biden bragged to an audience about how he “threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin,” The Hill reported.

“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden told the audience. “Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,