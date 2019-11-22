Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that Trump administration officials have Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., “under their thumb” after the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman requested documents on Biden’s Ukrainian activities while he was in the White House.

“They have him under their thumb right now,” Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, told CNN’s Don Lemon. “They know he knows that if he comes out against [President Donald] Trump, he’s got a real tough road for reelection, number one.

“I am disappointed — and, quite frankly, I’m angered, by the fact [that] he knows me,” Biden said. “He knows my son.

“He knows there’s nothing to this.”

Graham, 64, who is seeking a fourth term next year, on Thursday asked current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for all documents relating to the 2016 dealings between Biden and all other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

He also sought information involving Biden’s son, Hunter, who then was a board member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Graham’s committee is conducting its own investigation of the Bidens and their dealings with Ukraine.

“Trump is now essentially holding power over him that even the Ukrainians wouldn’t yield to,” Joe Biden told Lemon. “The Ukrainians would not yield to, quote, ‘investigate Biden.’

“There’s nothing to investigate about Biden or his son.”

“Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” Biden said.

He said he would tell Graham, who spent six years in the U.S. House before his first Senate election in 2002, that “I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing, for you.

“I mean, my Lord.”

