(DAILY BEAST) Former Vice President Joe Biden said he was “embarrassed” for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman requested documents related to Biden and his son Hunter. “Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” Biden told CNN’s Don Lemon. “I say Lindsey, I just—I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing, for you. I mean, my Lord.”
Biden: Lindsey Graham 'is about to go down' in way he will 'regret'
