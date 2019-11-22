In the latest sign that Mike Bloomberg is moving towards a run for the White House and willing to spend huge sums of money to try and topple President Trump, the billionaire business and media mogul is making a massive TV ad buy which kicks off Monday.
Bloomberg launching ‘massive’ coast-to-coast ad buy
https://townhall.com/news//around-the-web/2019/11/22/bloomberg-launching-massive-coasttocoast-ad-buy-n2556953
