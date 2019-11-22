Former National Security Adviser John Bolton on Friday announced his return to Twitter after “more than two months,” and hinted that “the backstory” will come out soon.

“Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months,” Bolton tweeted Friday morning. “For the backstory, stay tuned…”

The former ambassador to the UN and longtime hawk left the White House last September after disagreeing with President Donald Trump over foreign policy. According to The New York Daily News, multiple witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry have testified that Bolton disagreed with Trump’s attempt to have Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Bolton reportedly characterized the scheme as a “drug deal,” and told NSC staffer Fiona Hill to report it to the council’s lawyers.

Since leaving, Bolton has signed a $2 million book deal for a memoir, which has not yet been released, and has refused calls to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

Last month, Bolton sent an email to his John Bolton PAC after news reports suggested that he was willing to testify, according to The Daily Caller. Although the email’s subject read “My Opening Statement,” the actual body of the email simply linked to a survey asking how likely they were to vote in the 2020 election, their position on various foreign policy issues, and for some basic information about themselves.