Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
-
WE’RE LISTENING
John Bolton: White House Took My Twitter Account Hostage
“Out of fear of what I may say?” the former national security adviser tweeted.
10 hrs ago
-
2
‘EMBARRASSED’
Biden: Graham ‘Is About to Go Down’ in Way He Will ‘Regret’
Biden said Graham requested documents related to the former veep and his son’s previous work in Ukraine because he’s under Trump’s “thumb.”
-
3
Surprise!
The Surprise Kate Spade Sale Is Unbelievable
Bags, jewelry, clothing, and bundles are all on sale!
Ad by Kate Spade
-
4
NO BIAS HERE
DOJ Watchdog Report to Clear Comey, McCabe of Bias: NYT
But it will reportedly rebuke some lower-level FBI officials involved in the Trump-Russia probe.
-
5
BEDTIME DEALS
Add Some Sheets & Giggles to Your Bed for 30% Off
Made from eucalyptus, these soft sheets will give you a bed that’s more breathable and moisture-wicking than traditional cotton.
-
6
UNHINGED
Fox News Host Scrambles When Trump Boosts Insane Conspiracy
“And I still want to see that server. You know, the FBI has never gotten that server. That’s a big part of this whole thing.”
-
7
NOT OVER YET
Trump Donor Imaad Zuberi Might Face New Federal Charges
After the venture capitalist was charged by federal prosecutors in California, he was reportedly notified that feds in New York also intend to charge him.
-
8
NOT-SO-GOOD BOY
Left in Car, Dog Shifts Into Reverse and Drives in Circles
“He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox. He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all.”
27 mins ago
-
9
LOCKED UP
Ex-CIA Officer Gets 19 Years for Conspiring to Spy for China
Jerry Chuan Shing Lee was reportedly approached by Chinese intelligence when he moved to Hong Kong.
-
10
HE SAID WHAT
Meghan Markle ‘Horrified’ by Prince Andrew’s Teen Sex Denial
Markle is reportedly ‘horrified’ by the way Andrew dismissed allegations he had had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in his royal career-ending BBC interview.