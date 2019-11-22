Portland police arrested a man suspected of smashing a car with a metal baton when its elderly driver tried to escape Antifa militants who blocked traffic and harassed motorists during a protest in Portland, Oregon, last year.

Shaun Clancy, 37, was booked Wednesday on a felony allegation of first-degree criminal mischief in connection with the headline-grabbing October 2018 melee, the Oregonian reported.

Police said they found a pair of brass knuckles on Clancy during his arrest, as well as a stun gun adorned with an “Antifa” sticker, the paper said, adding that Clancy now faces an additional allegation of carrying a concealed weapon.

What’s the background?

More than 100 protesters took to Portland’s streets Oct. 6 last year after police fatally shot Patrick Kimmons, a 27-year-old black man, the Oregonian said.

Kent Houser, 75, was driving his silver Lexus when he approached the group marching down the street in his direction, the paper said.

“Admittedly, I might have given them the one-finger salute when I rolled up,” Houser told the Oregonian.

More from the paper:

Video of the incident shows Houser’s sedan slowly turn east onto Salmon Street as a handful of protesters trail alongside his car. Some can be heard yelling. Others appear to strike and hit his vehicle. At one point, a masked demonstrator dressed in black throws his body onto the hood of the car as it inches down the block. The demonstrator eventually slides off to the side of the car and Houser hits the gas. Houser speeds off down the block before stopping and getting out of his car. He then hops back in as some of the demonstrators run after him and catch up. Several protesters can be seen attacking the car. One appears to strike Houser’s driver side window and panel as he zips off again.

“They beat the living daylights out of my automobile,” Houser told the Oregonian at the time, adding that damage to his car amounted to several thousand dollars.

The paper said progressive activists accused Houser of reckless behavior and said he tried to run them over. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was criticized for supporting the police department’s decision to not intervene as Antifa appeared to run the show on the streets.

Anything else?

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Clancy in August and a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Oregonian reported, citing court records. The paper added that Clancy told jail intake staff he works as a bouncer at the Belmont Inn and Club Desire and is currently couch surfing between houses. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 3, the Oregonian added.

