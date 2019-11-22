TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Tom Hanks attends the “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” … [+] premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/SHJ2019/WireImage)

WireImage

Tom Hanks has had quite the history at the box office. The two-time Oscar winner has starred in everything from juggernaut blockbusters to charming romantic comedies to AFI-recognized classics—and this upcoming weekend, he’s looking to add another potential hit to the list.

Earlier this year, he was able to help carry Toy Story 4 past the stratosphere, pulling in $434 million domestically and $1.07 billion worldwide. With that film and several others in his career, Hanks showed that he’s able to capture a wide demographic—which is exactly what could happen this weekend with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Starring as Mr. Rogers, the film is expected to come in second place to Frozen 2.

So how lucrative can we expect A Beautiful Day to be? Let’s look back at Hanks’ career and gauge how his mid-tier movies have performed.

An Overview

Hanks has earned a leading role in 52 different films over the course of his career (excluding A Beautiful Day). Altogether, those films have earned $5.51 billion in the U.S., which averages out to $105.9 million per film. Internationally, his films have grossed over $10 billion.

His biggest scores have been Toy Story 3 and 4, each of which earned $415 million and $434 million respectively in the U.S. and a combined $2.14 billion worldwide. Currently those two films are the No. 6 and the No. 5 highest-grossing animated films of all time.

The other four standout films of Hanks’ filmography are Forrest Gump, Cast Away, The Da Vinci Code and Saving Private Ryan. Individually, all four of those movies have raked in over $200 million domestically and over $400 million globally.

The Rankings

Predictions for A Beautiful Day’s opening weekend are a bit low, but reasonable. Experts are predicting a $25 million start for the Mr. Rogers biopic, which is actually similar to some of Hanks’ more successful films. In fact, that’s decently above his opening weekend average of $15.3 million.

Here are Hanks’ top ten opening weekends ranked:

Toy Story 4 ($120.9 million) Toy Story 3 ($110.3 million) The Da Vinci Code ($77.1 million) Angels & Demons ($46.2 million) Sully ($35 million) Saving Private Ryan ($30.6 million) Catch Me If You Can ($30.1 million) Toy Story ($29.1 million) Cast Away ($28.8 million) Captain Phillips ($25.7 million)

As you can see, while A Beautiful Day isn’t expected to be one of the highest-grossing films of Hanks’ career, it looks as though the biopic could crack the top ten opening weekends of his filmography and beat out films like Apollo 13, Forrest Gump and The Polar Express.

From there, it’ll be tougher for A Beautiful Day to stay in the race. Here’s Hanks’ top 15 films ranked by lifetime domestic gross:

Toy Story 4 ($434 million) Toy Story 3 ($415 million) Forrest Gump ($330.3 million) Toy Story 2 ($245.9 million) Cast Away ($233.6 million) The Da Vinci Code ($217.5 million) Saving Private Ryan ($217 million) Toy Story ($191.8 million) The Polar Express ($187.2 million) Apollo 13 ($173.8 million) Catch Me If You Can ($164.6 million) The Green Mile ($136.8 million) Angels & Demons ($133.4 million) Sleepless in Seattle ($126.8 million) Sully ($125.1 million)

With a $25 million start, it’s hard to believe A Beautiful Day can break into that top ten. But as an adult comedy that will remain appealing to a wider demographic, it seems the film can still rank in the upper tier of Hanks’ box office history.