House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) announced Friday night that he is filing a lawsuit against CNN over a report that they published the same evening that alleged an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani was willing to testify to Congress that Nunes met with a former Ukrainian prosecutor last year to discuss digging up dirt on former Vice President and current Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“The attorney, Joseph A. Bondy, represents Lev Parnas, the recently indicted Soviet-born American who worked with Giuliani to push claims of Democratic corruption in Ukraine,” CNN reported. “Bondy said that Parnas was told directly by the former Ukrainian official that he met last year in Vienna with Rep. Devin Nunes.”

“Mr. Parnas learned from former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin that Nunes had met with Shokin in Vienna last December,” Bondy told CNN. “Nunes had told Shokin of the urgent need to launch investigations into Burisma, Joe and Hunter Biden, and any purported Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.”

CNN claims that Bondy told them that Parnas and Nunes allegedly began communicating with each other around the time of the Vienna trip and that Parnas worked to put Nunes in contact with Ukrainian officials that could dig up dirt on Biden and Democrats in Ukraine.

Nunes also plans to sue The Daily Beast for a story that it published earlier in the week that alleged that Parnas helped Nunes set up numerous meetings regarding Ukraine.

In an exclusive statement provided to Breitbart News, Nunes said: “These demonstrably false and scandalous stories published by the Daily Beast and CNN are the perfect example of defamation and reckless disregard for the truth. Some political operative offered these fake stories to at least five different media outlets before finding someone irresponsible enough to publish them. I look forward to prosecuting these cases, including the media outlets, as well as the sources of their fake stories, to the fullest extent of the law. I intend to hold the Daily Beast and CNN accountable for their actions. They will find themselves in court soon after Thanksgiving.”

CNN claims that they began to ask Nunes questions about his Vienna trip on November 14, to which Nunes responded to CNN: “I don’t talk to you in this lifetime or the next lifetime. At any time. On any question.”

CNN asked Nunes about the trip again on Thursday, to which Nunes responded: “To be perfectly clear, I don’t acknowledge any questions from you in this lifetime or the next lifetime. I don’t acknowledge any question from you ever.”

Nunes has long held a policy of not communicating with CNN, which can be evidenced in a clip from summer 2018.

CNN tries to question Rep. @DevinNunes (R-CA) who responds in the best possible manner. Just say no to CNN. pic.twitter.com/oOb29SBM5M — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 24, 2018

Nunes does have a legitimate reason to not answer CNN, as the far-left network is notorious for making false claims about Republicans and publishing false stories that later have to be retracted.

In late 2017, CNN published a story smearing then-Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci that alleged that Scaramucci was connected to a Russian investment fund that was supposedly under investigation by the U.S. Senate.

Scaramucci took immediate legal action against CNN and the network was forced to retract the report and had to fire three reporters over the incident.

In August, CNN’s Brian Stelter, on his show “Reliable Sources,” allowed a psychiatrist to falsely claim that President Donald Trump was “as destructive of person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.”

Stelter did not challenge the claim and after experiencing intense backlash, gave an uncorroborated excuse for his inaction to the blatantly false statement.

CNN also lied about former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, being its source for a story whose central claim — that Cohen would testify that Trump knew in advance about the Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer — was also false.

“On July 27, 2018, CNN published a blockbuster story: that Michael Cohen was prepared to tell Robert Mueller that President Trump knew in advanced about the Trump Tower meeting,” The Intercept reported. “There were, however, two problems with this story: first, CNN got caught blatantly lying when its reporters claimed that ‘contacted by CNN, one of Cohen’s attorneys, Lanny Davis, declined to comment’ (in fact, Davis was one of CNN’s key sources, if not its only source, for this story), and second, numerous other outlets retracted the story after the source, Davis, admitted it was a lie. CNN, however, to this date has refused to do either.”

CNN has also posted false stories about: