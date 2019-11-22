For the second time this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising Americans not to eat any romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas, Calif. region due to an E.coli outbreak.

A statement on the CDC’s website reads: “CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region.”

On Thursday, Missa Bay recalled salad products due to possible E.coli contamination.

According to CDC data, there have been 40 reported cases of E.coli across 16 different states. Twenty-eight of those cases have been hospitalized and five of them have developed a kind of kidney failure, but there have yet to be any reported deaths.

In addition to not buying any additional romaine lettuce, the CDC says “wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine lettuce was stored.”

The CDC’s most recent recall of romaine lettuce came in January and then in June of last year.