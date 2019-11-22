Coldplay included on their latest album “Everyday Life” an anti-gun anthem which laments the fact that children “make pistols with their fingers and their thumbs.”

The track, simply titled “Guns,” is a folk song and the released portions of it are acoustic. NME published a summation of the political song’s lyrics thusly:

“Everyday Life” reveals an anti-gun anthem which laments the fact that children “make pistols with their fingers and their thumbs.”

Genius.com posted song lyrics that come later in the track:

Take it from the playgrounds and take it from the bums

Take it from the hospitals and squeeze it from the slums

All the kids make pistols with their fingers and their thumbs

Advertise a revolution, arm it when it comes

We’re cooking up the zeros, we’ve been doing all the sums

The judgment of this court is we need more guns Meltdown all the trumpets, all the trombones and the drums

Who needs education or A Thousand Splendid Suns?

Poor is good for business, cut the forests, they’re so dumb

Only save your look-alikes and fuck the other ones

It’s the opinion of this board that we need more guns

Listen to the track below:

[embedded content]

The British band promoted “Guns” on social media.

Earlier this week Breitbart news reported that Coldplay was refusing to schedule a concert tour for the new album unless they were convinced it would not negatively impact the environment. The band’s lead singer Chris Martin explained, “Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally. We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.