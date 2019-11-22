President Trump is accused by the Democrats of a quid pro quo, or bribery or extortion – at least until they come up with another synonym that focus groups better than those three.

According to Democrats, Trump threatened to withhold aid money and military supplies from Ukraine unless they opened an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden.

To this, Democratic hack from Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson said:

“Attempting to coerce a foreign government into digging up dirt on a political opponent, then trying to cover it up by unlawfully refusing to turn over the whistleblower complaint to Congress, crosses a red line.”

In case you’re thinking – where have I heard that name, let me elucidate. And no, you didn’t see his name on the Harvard doctoral registry, or the Mensa International website. Let’s see if this jogs your memory:

Genius!

Anyway, the Dems say they’ve never seen anything so egregious as Trump’s behavior.

If Trump did anything, he may have threatened the new leader of Ukraine, suggesting that if they don’t clean up their act, they’re not getting any more aid. And that’s OK. It’s better than OK. We, as taxpayers, shouldn’t want it any other way. After all, it’s our money. It’s our billions of dollars in aid and advanced military hardware we’re giving them. If the current crop of Ukrainians or their immediate predecessors are dirty, or even suspected of mishandling and misappropriating OUR money, the president better feel obliged to get to the bottom of it. And especially if the holdover Foggy Bottom hacks from the Obama administration had no desire to lift a finger.

And how is it the fault of Trump, or anyone on his team, that half of the Biden criminal enterprise just happens to be running for the Democratic presidential nomination?

Why does everyone on the left really have their panties in a bunch over this? That question is, of course, rhetorical. They’re spastic for one reason – Trump. They hate the guy so much that’s it’s become all-consuming. Their disdain has driven them to the cliff’s edge, and there’s no turning back. Their hatred and fear of a second term of Trump is so unreasonable, I can almost liken it to the poor ignorant people of Okinawa, who threw themselves and their children to their deaths off seaside cliffs rather than be captured by the Americans at the close of World War II.

But the Dems’ reaction to this “bribery” incident, as Nancy Pelosi describes it, is particularly astounding and amusing, for it literally happens all the time.

The federal government regularly threatens to withhold funding from states, cities and towns if they don’t faithfully execute federal mandates.

Just look at the federal Department of Education as but one example. We hear all the time of the feds threatening to withhold money unless local school districts do what they demand.

As a matter of fact, the aforementioned Hank “Capsize” Johnson suggested something almost identical just a few days ago. But as we know, Hank is no genius, so I’m sure he doesn’t even realize the similarity.

After unemployed and unemployable quarterback, Colin “Kunta” Kaepernick had his media day, dressed up as a workout, Hank decide to further the spectacle. Epoch Times reported the following:

“When asked further, he [Johnson] suggested that Congress might do something about the situation. ‘I think it’s merited … you’ve got a league-wide ban on Kaepernick back over the last three years because he protested during the national anthem before games.”

“Kaepernick is a victim,” he stressed.

And now for the punchline.

“It’s possible that Congress can do something,” Johnson said. “Congress oversees the anti-trust exemption that we gave the NFL. The NFL is doing quite well with that anti-trust exemption; maybe it’s time for us to take a fresh look at it.”

Wait, what, Mr. Johnson?! Are you suggesting that Congress threaten the NFL? One of your teams must give Kaepernick a job or we, the federal government, will retaliate? Is that what you’re suggesting?

So it’s OK for a congressman to threaten to extort a decidedly American franchise, but under no circumstances should the president actually do his job and ask a corrupt nation to clean up its act.