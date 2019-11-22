President Donald Trump told Fox & Friends on Friday morning that it is important to stand with Hong Kong protesters but that it is also important to continue negotiating with Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping.

“I tell you, look, we have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi. He’s a friend of mine. He’s an incredible guy,” Trump said.

The president spoke with Fox & Friends in a phone interview, highlighting the ongoing protests in China and his trade negotiations.

Hundreds of protesters occupied Polytechnic University this week in Hong Kong, fighting off a police siege with improvised weapons.

Trump said he would like to see President Xi and the protesters work out a deal as he continued negotiating with them on a trade agreement.

“I stand with Hong Kong, and I stand with freedom,” he continued.

Trump said he remained insistent that President Xi and China not take lethal action against the protesters in Hong Kong.

“If it weren’t for me, thousands of people would have been killed in Hong Kong, and we wouldn’t have any riots; you would have a police state,” he said. “The only reason he’s not going in is because I’m saying it will affect our trade deal, and he doesn’t want to do that.”