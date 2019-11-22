“Slightly Offens*ve” host Elijah Schaffer headed to the University of California, Los Angeles, where Donald Trump Jr. was speaking as part of a promotional tour for his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

Ironically, though not surprisingly, several dozen “triggered” leftist protesters gathered outside the UCLA hall to harass anyone they thought might be headed to the sold-out event.

Wielding signs that read “F*** off fascists” and “Trump Pence out now!” the protesters pursued Elijah back and forth across the fenced in area, chanting profanities, banging drums, and blowing whistles — all the while accusing him of “harassment.”

Trump Jr.’s speech ended early due to continuous interruptions and booing from protesters.

Watch the video below (Content warning: Strong language):



Trump Jr. Event Shutdown by Protestors at UCLA



youtu.be



