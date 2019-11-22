President Donald Trump previewed Friday the release of the Department of Justice inspector general report set down for December, describing the information as “historic.”

“They were spying on my campaign and it went right to the top and everybody knows it and now we’re going to find out,” Trump said.

The president gave an interview to Fox and Friends on Friday morning, in a phone conversation aired on the network.

Trump said he was not personally involved with the investigation, leaving it to Attorney General Bill Barr.

“He’s a great attorney general we would maybe have ended this thing a lot sooner had he been there originally,” Trump said.

Trump commented after reports leaked an FBI lawyer was under investigation for possibly altering a document to get a FISA warrant.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham announced Thursday that DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz would be released on December 9 and would testify about the report on December 11.

“What you’re going to see, I predict, will be perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of our country,” Trump said.

Trump recalled his March 2017 claim that former President Barack Obama was spying on his campaign and repeated the scandal likely went all the way to the top of the West Wing in the White House.

He cited the actions of former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice, suggesting it would be “impossible” for them to be doing what they did without permission from Obama.

“I think it goes to the highest level, I hate to say it, I think it’s a disgrace, they thought I was going to win and they said, ‘How can we stop him,’” Trump concluded.