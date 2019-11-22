Editor’s note: What follows is an excerpt from Douglas Murray’s new book The Madness of Crowds: Gender, Race, And Identity (Here on Amazon). Murray argues that social justice advocates do not care about the problems, including those of gender, race, and sexual orientation, that they campaign for and only seek to further divide and polarize […]
Douglas Murray: The Left Uses Social Issues As ‘Battering Rams’ To Turn People Against Society
