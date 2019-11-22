Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested eight human smugglers as they disrupted three attempts near the Texas border with Mexico. The busts led to the apprehension of nine migrants.

Carrizo Springs Station Border Patrol agents interdicted three human smuggling attempts while working traffic on November 14. The interdictions led to the arrests of eight human smugglers and nine illegal immigrants, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. Additional migrants managed to flee into the brush after one of the traffic stops.

Agents patrolling U.S. Highway 83 near Catarina, Texas, attempted to stop a 2016 Nissan Rogue. The driver failed to yield and continued driving for a few miles. The driver pulled over and several occupants of the vehicle jumped out and fled into the brush, officials stated.

The agents apprehended the driver, a U.S. citizen from Austin, and one of the migrants who remained in the vehicle. A search for the other migrants failed to result in apprehensions. Agents seized the vehicle and arrested the driver on a charge of human smuggling. The migrant will be processed under CBP guidelines. Officials did not disclose any demographic information about the apprehended migrant.

A short time later, agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Horse Patrol alerted other patrolling agents about a possible migrant pickup. Responding agents received a request for assistance from the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office regarding a traffic stop of three vehicles on Highway 277 near Carrizo Springs, Texas. The agents arrived on the scene and conducted an immigration interview with the occupants of the three vehicles.

The interview resulted in the arrest of five alleged human smugglers. Four of the smugglers were determined to be U.S. citizens — two men and two women. The fifth alleged smuggler is a migrant with Legal Permanent Resident Status. Agents learned that all five smugglers resided in the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas.

Agents also arrested five illegal immigrants, officials stated. They did not disclose demographic information about the five arrested migrants. Officials seized all three vehicles and transported the alleged human smugglers to the Carrizo Springs Station for processing.

Later that day, Carrizo Springs Station agents received another request for assistance from Dimmit County deputies. The responding agents conducted an immigration interview with the occupants of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The agents determined the driver and front-seat passenger were U.S. citizens from one family. The agents also determined the three passengers in the rear to be adult males from Mexico.

“Del Rio Sector continues to stay devoted to dismantling these criminal organizations,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “Agents are committed to protecting the United States and by partnering with local law enforcement entities, we’re working on a common goal: keeping our communities safe.”

Officials said the eight suspected smugglers will all face federal charges under 8 USC 1324. If convicted on the felony charges, they could each face up to 10 years in federal prison. All of the migrants are being processed under CBP guidelines which includes a health status check and a biometric criminal background investigation.

