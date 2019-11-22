Tesla CEO Elon Musk touted that the armored windows of his new “Cybertruck” are bulletproof against 9 mm handgun rounds. However, during the vehicle’s unveiling, one of them cracked when hit with a hand-thrown metal ball.

The vehicle’s embarrassing demonstration happened shortly after it was unveiled Thursday at an event in Los Angeles. Minutes after saying that the truck was “literally bulletproof to a 9 mm handgun,” Musk asked one of the vehicle’s designers to test out the armored glass by throwing a metal ball against it at close range.

While the ball didn’t make it all the way through the car’s front driver-side window, it did crack the glass, leaving behind a noticeable round, indent.

In video of the demonstration, a surprised Musk can be heard saying “oh my f***ing god. Well, maybe that was a little too hard.”

A second similar test on a rear window of the car produced the same result: A round, concave area of broken glass. “A little room for improvement,” Musk quipped in response to laughs from the audience.

The perplexed inventor went on to explain that “we threw wrenches, we threw everything, we even literally threw the kitchen sink at the glass and it didn’t break. For a little weird reason it broke now; I don’t know why.”

The Cybertruck is Tesla’s first pickup truck and its sixth vehicle since being founded in 2003. It has seating for six and the single-motor, real-wheel-drive version of the all-electric angular offering is set to retail at $39,900. Other dual-motor and tri-motor configurations will go for $49,900 and $69,900.

[embedded content]

Tesla Cybertruck Unveiling Event: Watch the $39,900 Bulletproof Truck’s Full Reveal Presentation



www.youtube.com

