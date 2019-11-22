Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-housekeeper for his New Mexico ranch said Prince Andrew was given a beautiful young neurosurgeon to keep him company when he visited, according to an investigative podcast.

Prince Andrew has become embroiled in controversy ever since the late alleged child sex-trafficker’s arrest in July. Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre named the Duke of York as having sex with her when she was 17 years old while he was hanging out with the disgraced millionaire. He has denied the allegations.

Deidre Stratton, a former housekeeper at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, said in a September podcast episode of “Epstein: Devil in the Darkness” that the prince stayed at the ranch on his own and was “kept company” by a young woman. The episode was first unearthed by the Sun on Thursday evening. Stratton said the woman would often ask for herbal tea to help make the prince “horny,” according to the interview.

“At the time, Jeffrey had this, she supposedly was a neurosurgeon, quite young, beautiful, young and brilliant, and she stayed in the home with him,” Stratton said. “At one point we had all these different teas and you could pick the tea that you wanted, and she asked me to find one that would make him more horny.”

The former housekeeper continued on to say the young woman understood that she had to entertain Prince Andrew. Stratton explained two theories on why the woman was trying to please the prince, according to the podcast. (RELATED: ABC News Leak Renews Focus On Elite Media Coziness With Jeffrey Epstein)

“I’m guessing she understood her job was to entertain him because I guess, the fear, I don’t know — the fear would be that Andrew would say ‘no, I didn’t really find her that attractive,’” Stratton said. “He would tell Jeffrey that and then she would be on the ropes.”

“Another theory is that Jeffrey had her on retainer and she knew what her job would be, should be, to make these people happy.”

Stratton added that Epstein would “ideally like three massages a day.” She said the word massages would be “in air quotes” because it actually meant sex, adding that she didn’t “see how his guests wouldn’t know that.”

The Duke of York stepped down from public duties Wednesday because his former friendship with Epstein is a “major distraction” for the Royal Family, according to a statement. He received major backlash after an interview with BBC about the allegations backfired.

The investigative podcast is co-produced by National Inquirer’s editor-in-chief Dylan Howard, Vanity Fair previously reported. Stratton said she worked for Epstein between 1997 and 2003 and was told to hire young massage therapists, the Sun previously reported. Buckingham Palace referred The Daily Mail to Prince Andrew’s previous statement on Epstein.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.