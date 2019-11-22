(CNN) Anne Sabol’s cul-de-sac in Port St. Lucie, Florida, is fairly quiet.
Well, it was, until a dog hopped in its owner’s running car, kicked it in reverse, drove in circles for an hour and smashed a neighbor’s mailbox before safely exiting the vehicle without so much as a scratch.
But Sabol didn’t know who was behind the wheel when she first spotted the car, whirling around the block like an inept student driver might.
“At first I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going, and I’m like, ‘OK, what’re they doing?'” she told CNN affiliate WPBF.
The post Florida dog put car into reverse, drove it in circles for nearly an hour appeared first on WND.